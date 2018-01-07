Dozens rally outside Vancouver Art Gallery to echo protests in Iran

Dozens of Vancouverites joined their voices together on Saturday in support of thousands protesting in the Middle East.

More than 20 people have been killed in Iran following demonstrations against the state, the economy, and the rising prices of food and fuel.

Earlier today: Vancouver's Iranian community stage an anti-government protest, in solidarity with those happening in their homeland and beyond. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/IBbxEga1nY — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) January 6, 2018

“There is no basic human rights in Iran. Women have no rights in Iran. Workers have no rights. There is no right of organization, of assembly or anything that people can express themselves,” said one protester.

“On the street they say reformists or hardliners, you both are over,” said another. “We want to get rid of the whole Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Both sides of the conflict were represented outside of the Vancouver Art Gallery, with shouting matches erupting between them.

The protests in Iran began before the new year, and are said to be the largest since the 2009 Green Movement.

With files from Nadia Stewart