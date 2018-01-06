Two people taken to hospital after assault in northeast Calgary
A A
Calgary police are investigating an alleged assault Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Anaheim Cresent NE at around 7:30 a.m., for reports of a disturbance.
Once on scene, they discovered two people who were seriously hurt.
Both were taken to hospital but their condition or ages are not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.