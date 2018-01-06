Extreme cold warning issued for most of New Brunswick

An extreme cold warning has been issued for many parts of New Brunswick this weekend, including Fredericton.

Environment Canada is warning people that frostbite can occur in just a few minutes on exposed skin. They’re reminding New Brunswickers to dress warmly, wear layers and limit time outside.

Temperatures could dip overnight to as low as -38 C.

Environment Canada is also warning people across the province to keep their pets safe and as warm as possible.

The cold temperatures didn’t stop outdoor enthusiasts from taking part in cross-country ski lessons at the Wostawea Ski Club on Saturday.

The ski club hosted their first day of lessons this year.

Ski instructor and youth program coordinator Nathalie Comeau said more than 60 children came out, and at least 30 adults. Comeau said it’s a “very good turnout” for such a cold day.

“We do adapt when it’s cold so we have shorter sessions, we tell everybody to come in when they’re cold, not insist on staying outside and we make sure that everybody’s face is covered with buffs and we put products on our skin to protect from the wind,” Comeau said.

She said once people are out moving around and on the wooded trails it doesn’t feel as cold.

Close to 100 people braved the cold today to take part in the first day of cross country ski lessons at @WostaweaSkiClub @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/Sy0D32vRht — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) January 6, 2018

“When you’re skiing and moving in the woods, away from the wind, it’s quite comfortable actually,” Comeau added.

Skiers were also given hand warmers and feet warmer to stay extra warm on the trails.

“Hot chocolate is very popular today,” Comeau said.

The clubhouse was packed with children having their feet and boots warmed up with blow driers and dozens of people sipping hot chocolate.

Ian McLeod brought his children out for lessons.

“We dressed all the kids in about six layers each and they’re having some fun,” McLeod said.

He added it’s important to keep moving to prevent the cold setting in. McLeod said his daughter doesn’t like regular hot chocolate so he brought a thermos full of white hot chocolate mixed with food colouring to make it pink for her to drink.

For those who were out cross country skiing today, it was all about the hot chocolate to warm up… even pink hot chocolate! @Global_NB @WostaweaSkiClub pic.twitter.com/grOqkMncVn — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) January 6, 2018

McLeod wasn’t surprised to see so many people out for lessons.

“The Wostawea club is pretty hardcore so people come out no matter what,” McLeod said.

Comeau said there are eight weekends of lessons that run until the beginning of March.