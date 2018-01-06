London Lightning win OT thriller against Titans

Royce White led with the way with 37 points as the London Lightning defeated the K-W Titans 115-106 in overtime Friday night at Budweiser Gardens.

The defending NBL of Canada champions have won two consecutive games in overtime and seven straight overall.

“I am pleased with what we are but we keep working on getting better,” said Lightning head coach Keith Vassell.

Mo Bolden made his regular season debut for London after breaking his finger early in the season.

He finished the game shooting 50 per cent from the field leading to 18 points, seven rebounds, and added four assists.

“Mo was huge in the third, Mo was huge in overtime too. [Derek] Hall was giving us a lot of problems and so were their guards. When Mo came back in we neutralized Halls’ effectiveness,” said Vassell.

The Lightning trailed by 13 points at the half but outscored KW 31-18 in the third quarter to take a one point lead into the fourth quarter.

White collected eight assists, seven rebounds, and two blocks to go along with his 37 points.

Garrett Williamson and Doug Herring Jr. added 14 points a piece in the win.

The London Lightning host the Niagara River Lions at Budweiser Gardens this Sunday at 2 p.m.