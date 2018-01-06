Trump says Steve Bannon has been ‘dumped like a dog’, brands Michael Wolff a ‘loser’

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a fresh broadside at his former ally and now-nemesis Steve Bannon, accusing him of crying and begging for his job after he was fired from his position as White House Chief Strategist.

There were also choice words for Michael Wolff, author of the explosive new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, who was branded a “total loser” in Trump’s tweet late Friday night.

Story continues below Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Trump attempted to stop the book from being released, but the book officially released Friday at 9 a.m. ET and is soaring atop Amazon’s Best Sellers list.

Wolff has maintained that he has records and notes of interviews he conducted for the book, and said he spent three hours with Trump himself.

Earlier Friday, Trump heaped praise on a major Republican donor family from distancing themselves from Bannon.

The Mercer Family recently dumped the leaker known as Sloppy Steve Bannon. Smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Friday’s tweets came two days after Trump publicly broke with Bannon after he was quoted in Wolff’s book slamming the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner for what he said was a “treasonous” meeting with Russians.

On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which he said that when Bannon was fired, “he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

