‘If it seems odd, close the door,’ Chilliwack RCMP issue warning following suspicious activity

If it seems odd, close your door — that’s the message from Chilliwack RCMP after police received a number of reports of suspicious people knocking on people’s doors.
According to police, the incidents took place around the 45000-block of Oliver Crescent and the 10000-block of Columbia Valley Drive.
The first incident happened at the end of December when a person claiming to be a food delivery employee showed up at a home.
Then, earlier this week, police say another individual knocked on another home and was asking to use a cellphone charger.
“In both instances, the visitor was not permitted to enter and left when police were called. If a situation at the door with a stranger seems odd, call us — someone needing help won’t mind,” said Cpl. Mike Rail in a release.
Police recommend the following tips to protect your home and reduce crime in the community:
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
