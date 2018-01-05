‘If it seems odd, close the door,’ Chilliwack RCMP issue warning following suspicious activity

If it seems odd, close your door — that’s the message from Chilliwack RCMP after police received a number of reports of suspicious people knocking on people’s doors.

According to police, the incidents took place around the 45000-block of Oliver Crescent and the 10000-block of Columbia Valley Drive.

The first incident happened at the end of December when a person claiming to be a food delivery employee showed up at a home.

Then, earlier this week, police say another individual knocked on another home and was asking to use a cellphone charger.

“In both instances, the visitor was not permitted to enter and left when police were called. If a situation at the door with a stranger seems odd, call us — someone needing help won’t mind,” said Cpl. Mike Rail in a release.

Police recommend the following tips to protect your home and reduce crime in the community:

Representatives of recognized organizations carry accredited identification. Request to see their identification.

Do not leave a stranger alone at an unlocked door.

Should you leave the door to reach for the phone, lock the door.

Do not allow the stranger to enter your home.

Call police if you see anything suspicious — a person in distress will appreciate the assistance.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.