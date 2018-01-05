Cute critter caught up in wicked Nova Scotia storm

A groundhog in Nova Scotia is recovering after being found wandering outside in the winter storm that hit Nova Scotia on Thursday.

The Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is currently taking care of the creature as he recovers.

Although groundhogs are typically hibernating, it appears that the groundhog’s den may have been damaged, forcing the little guy out into the cold.

“Possibly, his den was flooded,” the centre wrote in a Facebook post.

The groundhog was found in the -10 C weather and was very cold with large ice chunks in his tail.

The centre also said that the large rodent was skinny, weak and disoriented.

Luckily, the tiny creature is expected to make a full recovery with the rehab centre taking care of him over the winter.