Happening Gourmand: A taste of Montreal’s foodie scene

Ate way too much over Christmas and can’t possibly look at anymore food?

Well, Friends, grab your Joey Tribbiani stretchy pants because Happening Gourmand is back for its 11th edition.

This year, it’s being pegged as “a delicious post-holiday tradition you don’t want to miss.”

From authentic wood oven-baked pizza, decadent steakhouses and elegant Japanese cuisine, restaurants in Montreal’s Old Port are offering fixed menus at reduced prices.

This year, the event partnered with Montreal comedian Neev Bensimhon, its first-ever spokesperson.

“Known for his love of food, Neev really set the tone for this 11th edition of the festival with his colourful humor,” said Dimitri Antonopoulos, vice-president of marketing and development.

The nine participating restaurants will offer three-course menus at a reduced fixed rate:

For those looking for something new this year, the event has added brunch to its platter.

For $17, you can have a taste of Taverne Gaspar, Brasserie 701, Méchant Boeuf, Maggie Oakes, Verses Bistro and for $27, you can dine at the gourmet buffet at Vieux-Port Steakhouse.

The event runs from Jan. 11 to Feb. 4.