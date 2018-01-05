Frozen skinned animal found on Manitoba highway

A Manitoba motorist saw an unpleasant sight Thursday afternoon while on driving Highway 190 north of Winnipeg.

Jeanette Tkachyk was heading home along CentrePort Canada Way near the railway overpass when she noticed what appeared to be a dead animal on the side of road.

Tkachyk pulled over for a closer look, thinking it might be a deer. What she found was shocking and unnerving. It was an animal carcass that had obviously been skinned.

Worried that it might have been somebody’s dog, Tkachyk took pictures and called the Global newsroom.

“I feel so terrible for this poor animal,” Tkachyk said.

When asked about the finding, Manitoba Conservation told Global News that they had not been advised of any issues involving missing pets or animal cruelty.

Conservation staff suggested the animal was ‘likely’ a coyote that had fallen off a trapper’s truck. They had not received any other reports of similar sightings. They also said they would ensure the animal Tkachyk had seen was removed.

What should you do if you see an animal on the side of the road?

Within the city limits, call 3-1-1.

On provincial highways, contact the local rural municipality or Manitoba Highways at 5-1-1. The province can also be reached via Twitter.