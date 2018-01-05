Kingston Junior A Voyageurs win five games in a row

The Kingston Voyageurs opened the new year with a come-from-behind victory over the Pickering Panthers, Thursday night at home in the Invista Centre.

Down 3-1 in the second period, the Vees’ Cole Edwards fed a perfect pass to Dorion Overland. The Amherstview native beat Panthers goalie Ethan Langevin to cut the visitors’ lead to one.

In the third period, Josh Leblanc found a pinching Blair Battachio, who found the back of the net, tying the game at 3-3.

Soon after Panthers captain Josh Argier had a breakaway chance, but Vees keeper Jason Withers stood his ground, preserving the tie.

During a late game Vees`power play, a shot from the point was stopped by Langevin, but Danny Reidel pounced on the rebound. The Red, White and Blue took a 4-3 lead.

With less than a minute to play, Voyageur Colin Vandenkirk picked up a loose puck and fired it the length of the ice into an empty net. The Panthers would tally once more, but it was not enough as the Vees won again.

Dorion Overland was the game’s first star with a pair of goals. “It was a hard-fought battle after two weeks off,” said the 20-year old forward.

“We’ve now won five in a row and it’s because of hard work and exceptional coaching. Our systems are finally paying off and it shows on the ice”.