Typical flu season so far for Saskatoon and area

It’s shaping up to be a pretty typical flu season for Saskatoon and the surrounding area.

Health officials said while there was a surge in activity over the holidays, particularly in long-term care homes, numbers are similar to those seen in the 2016-17 season.

READ MORE: Influenza activity in Saskatchewan on the rise

There have been 164 lab-confirmed cases since Sept. 1, 2017 in the Saskatoon region.

Experts said the numbers could actually be slightly higher as not everyone seeks medical treatment when they get sick.

Dr. Johnmark Opondo, the medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said although the influenza season may be at its peak, it’s not over yet.

“We’re probably at the height, or the peak, of our influenza season and you know for most people that gives them a smile,” Opondo said.

“But you know if it took us this long to get to the top – it’s like climbing Mount Everest, you still have to go down – so we are being at the peak, it’s not over yet, there’s still work because there’s still the downward slope.”

Officials said it is not too late for people to get a flu shot and are reminding people to take preventative measures to avoid contamination including washing hands frequently, coughing or sneezing into the crook of your elbow and keeping surroundings clean.

There have been 685 lab-confirmed influenza cases in Saskatchewan since Sept. 1, with two influenza-related deaths and 12 people admitted to ICU.