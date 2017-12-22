Influenza activity in Saskatchewan on the rise

The flu season is well underway and it has come slightly earlier than normal in Saskatchewan.

There have been six long-term care outbreaks in the province since Sept. 1 – all in the southern and central regions.

Three of those outbreaks were reported during the week of Dec. 10-16.

Saskatchewan health officials said there were 61 new influenza cases reported during the week, bringing the number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the beginning of September to 255.

There were 142 cases reported in 2016 during the same time period.

No deaths have been reported and two patients were admitted to ICU.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer, is reminding people to be cautious when visiting friends and loved ones in long-term care facilities over the holidays.

“Don’t visit if you’re sick. If you do visit and there’s a sign saying to sanitize your hands before, please follow those instructions,” Shahab said.

“If there’s an outbreak going on, the staff will work very hard to control those outbreaks and do advise that visits should be limited.”

The peak influenza season usually lasts six to eight weeks.