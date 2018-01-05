Danny Masterson quietly dropped by talent agency amid sex allegations

Former ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been quietly dropped by his former talent agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), amid sexual assault allegations.

One month after Netflix fired him from his show The Ranch, UTA parted ways with the 41-year-old actor without any front-page fanfare.

UTA has been Masterson’s agency for two decades, and when contacted for comment, its only reply on the matter is: “UTA no longer represents Danny Masterson.” HuffPost reports that the agency’s decision to part ways with Masterson was actually made “some time” before the axe fell.

Masterson is being accused by five different women of sexual assault. Two of the women, Bobette Riales and Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, are Masterson’s ex-girlfriends.

He has been under investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for nearly a year, but has not been charged with any crime.

In early December, through his now-former representative, Masterson denied all rape accusations.

“We are aware of [Bixler’s] 16-year-old allegations,” said the rep. “It was only after [she] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship, she made numerous claims that she was previously raped by at least three other famous actors and musicians.”

Masterson’s alleged victims say Scientology — his religion since his mid-teens — played a part in protecting him from accusations, while Masterson and his former team blamed ex-Scientologist Leah Remini for provoking and egging on the women to report him. Both Riales and Carnell-Bixler have left Scientology.

Masterson was upset at Netflix’s choice to end his character’s story on The Ranch.

“[I was] obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off,” he said. While he claimed to understand the streaming service’s decision, he “look[s] forward to clearing [his] name once and for all.”

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me,” he said about the initial accusations. “Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

According to Masterson’s IMDb page, the actor has two upcoming movie projects: One titled In Limbo and the other Killing Winston Jones.