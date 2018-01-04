‘The Price is Right’ contestant breaks all-time Plinko record

One very lucky contestant from The Price is Right won big when the show celebrated Plinko’s 35th anniversary on Jan. 3.

In honour of Plinko’s anniversary, the game show increased the total amount of winnings on the board so that chips could land on $0, $350, $3,500 or $35,000.

Contestant Ryan Glass’ winnings set a new Plinko record with a total of $39,200.

The Century City, Calif., resident was excited to play Plinko when host Drew Carey let the audience know that the total amounts of winnings had been increased from $50,000 to $175,000.

Glass’ chips landed on $35,000, $3,500 and twice on $350, for a grand total of $39,200, an all-time Plinko record.

Plinko was first introduced on The Price is Right on Jan. 3, 1983. The previous Plinko record was held by another contestant named Ryan who won $31,500 last May.

