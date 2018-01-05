Hamilton police investigate after a body found near industrial sector
Hamilton Police are investigating after the body of a 26-year-old man was found near the city’s industrial sector on Friday.
Emergency crews responded to Burlington Street East and Gage Street North around 3 a.m.
Police Chief Eric Girt says investigators are now working to process the scene and notify next of kin.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge at 905-546-2919.
