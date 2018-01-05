Hamilton police investigate after a body found near industrial sector

Hamilton Police are investigating after the body of a 26-year-old man was found near the city’s industrial sector on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to Burlington Street East and Gage Street North around 3 a.m.

READ MORE: Frigid conditions will continue in Hamilton this week

Police Chief Eric Girt says investigators are now working to process the scene and notify next of kin.

READ MORE: Police investigate after man with multiple stab wounds found in snow

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge at 905-546-2919.