January 8, 2018 6:00 am
Updated: January 9, 2018 2:08 pm

Those Old Radio Shows January 8 – 14

Mon, Jan 8

Hour 1: The Life of Riley – Riley gets a Job in Arabia    X Minus 1 – Hostess Ep. 79
Hour 2: Calling All Cars – John Doe 71     Boston Blackie – Johnny Burns Woolens
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – Boynton the Gigolo     You Are There – Virginia Ratifies the Constitution
Hour 4: Suspense – Cat and Mouse     Sherlock Holmes – The Ancient Queens 

Tue, Jan 9

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Nothing Sacred     N/A
Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Haiti Adventure     The Six Shooter – Ben Scofield 
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – 99 Year Lease     Amos n’ Andy – Good Samaritan
Hour 4: Escape – Good thing A     The Weird Circle – William Wilson

Wed, Jan 10

Hour 1: Suspense – The Palmer Method     Box 13 – Suzi Quits Paper to Work for Dan 
Hour 2: Nick Carter, Master Detective – Shakespeare’s Ghost     Life of Riley – Bab’s Runs for UCLA President 

Hour 3: Calling All Cars – The Bone Button     The Lone Ranger – Medicine Man 
Hour 4: Family Theater – Turn off the Lights     Dark Fantasy – The Thing from the Sea 

Thu, Jan 11

Hour 1: Dimension X – First Contact     The Aldrich Family – Painting the Garage
Hour 2: The Roy Rogers Show – Prodigal     Suspense – Weekend Special Death 
Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Riley Decides to Move     The Weird Circle – Expectation of an Heir 
Hour 4: Boston Blackie – Blackie in Wax     Amos & Andy – Four Hundred Dollar Loan to Rochester 

Fri, Jan 12

Hour 1: Sherlock Holmes – The Bruce Partington Plans    Dark Fantasy – The Demon Tree
Hour 2: Calling All Cars – Murder Week    Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The One Too Many Matter 
Hour 3: The Whistler – Three Times a Sinner     Dragnet – The Big Cut 
Hour 4: Box 13 – Three to Die    Bold Venture – Sailor’s Dead Husband

Sat, Jan 13

Hour 1: The Cisco Kid – Senor Bull Frog    The Green Hornet – The Hornet does it
Hour 2: Burns & Allen – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Burns    Gunsmoke – Magnus Proudfoot
Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Time for a New Car    The Aldrich Family – Bracelet for Kathleen  
Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fifty Thousand Dollar Deal    Bulldog Drummond – Death Uses Disappearing Ink 
Hour 5: Inner Sanctum – Deadly Fare    The Roy Rogers Show – Andy Sales  

Sun, Jan 14

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Canned Death Ep. 40     The Cisco Kid – A Trap of Many Teeth   
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – The Exploding Car    Sherlock Holmes – The Iron Maiden  
Hour 3: You Are There – Execution of Mary Queen of Scots    Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Mad Bomber Matter 
Hour 4: Dimension X – The Castaways    Dragnet – The Big Squealer 
Hour 5: Calling All Cars – Murder in Basin Street    Suspense – The Trap
