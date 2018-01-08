Those Old Radio Shows January 8 – 14

Mon, Jan 8



Hour 1: The Life of Riley – Riley gets a Job in Arabia X Minus 1 – Hostess Ep. 79

Hour 2: Calling All Cars – John Doe 71 Boston Blackie – Johnny Burns Woolens

Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – Boynton the Gigolo You Are There – Virginia Ratifies the Constitution

Hour 4: Suspense – Cat and Mouse Sherlock Holmes – The Ancient Queens

Tue, Jan 9



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Nothing Sacred N/A

Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Haiti Adventure The Six Shooter – Ben Scofield

Hour 3: Burns & Allen – 99 Year Lease Amos n’ Andy – Good Samaritan

Hour 4: Escape – Good thing A The Weird Circle – William Wilson

Wed, Jan 10



Hour 1: Suspense – The Palmer Method Box 13 – Suzi Quits Paper to Work for Dan

Hour 2: Nick Carter, Master Detective – Shakespeare’s Ghost Life of Riley – Bab’s Runs for UCLA President



Hour 3: Calling All Cars – The Bone Button The Lone Ranger – Medicine Man

Hour 4: Family Theater – Turn off the Lights Dark Fantasy – The Thing from the Sea



Thu, Jan 11



Hour 1: Dimension X – First Contact The Aldrich Family – Painting the Garage

Hour 2: The Roy Rogers Show – Prodigal Suspense – Weekend Special Death

Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Riley Decides to Move The Weird Circle – Expectation of an Heir

Hour 4: Boston Blackie – Blackie in Wax Amos & Andy – Four Hundred Dollar Loan to Rochester

Fri, Jan 12



Hour 1: Sherlock Holmes – The Bruce Partington Plans Dark Fantasy – The Demon Tree

Hour 2: Calling All Cars – Murder Week Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The One Too Many Matter

Hour 3: The Whistler – Three Times a Sinner Dragnet – The Big Cut

Hour 4: Box 13 – Three to Die Bold Venture – Sailor’s Dead Husband

Sat, Jan 13



Hour 1: The Cisco Kid – Senor Bull Frog The Green Hornet – The Hornet does it

Hour 2: Burns & Allen – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Burns Gunsmoke – Magnus Proudfoot

Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Time for a New Car The Aldrich Family – Bracelet for Kathleen

Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fifty Thousand Dollar Deal Bulldog Drummond – Death Uses Disappearing Ink

Hour 5: Inner Sanctum – Deadly Fare The Roy Rogers Show – Andy Sales

Sun, Jan 14



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Canned Death Ep. 40 The Cisco Kid – A Trap of Many Teeth

Hour 2: Boston Blackie – The Exploding Car Sherlock Holmes – The Iron Maiden

Hour 3: You Are There – Execution of Mary Queen of Scots Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Mad Bomber Matter

Hour 4: Dimension X – The Castaways Dragnet – The Big Squealer

Hour 5: Calling All Cars – Murder in Basin Street Suspense – The Trap