Donald Trump tweets he ‘authorized Zero access to White House’ for Wolff book

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday night that Michael Wolff’s upcoming book detailing the inner workings of the Trump White House is “Full. Of. Lies.”

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Trump said on Twitter the night before the release of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Wolff that he “authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times).”

Trump adds that he never spoke to the author.

“Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!” tweeted Trump, which appears to be a reference to former White House strategist Steve Bannon. The book depicts Bannon as questioning Trump’s competence and describing a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous.”

WATCH: Huckabee Sanders blasts ‘sad, pathetic’ new tell-all book

Several media outlets published excerpts from the book earlier this week, which prompted responses from both the president and the White House. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said there were things in the book that were “completely untrue.”

In an author’s note Wolff writes that the book is based on more than 200 interviews, as well as conversations with both President Trump and his staff.

READ MORE: Trump called Hope Hicks a ‘piece of tail’, according to tell-all ‘Fire and Fury’ book

Some of the claims made in the book include a romantic relationship between former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and White House communications director Hope Hicks; claims that Bannon had described Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic;” that Trump was surprised by his own election win; that Trump had loved pursuing friends’ wives, among others

Trump’s lawyer said on Thursday he would try to stop publication of a book that portrays an inept president in a fumbling White House and threatened legal action against former top aide Bannon over “defamatory” comments in the book.

WATCH: Besides Bannon comments, new book on Trump admin also contains allegations about other staffers

The book’s publisher, Henry Holt, said in a statement that it received a cease-and-desist letter from Trump’s attorney but that it would go ahead with publishing the book — and would do so four days earlier than scheduled.

–With files from the Associated Press and Reuters