Scott Thompson: Timbits are hitting the fan!

The Timbits are hitting the fan in Cobourg, Ont., and perhaps at other locations too.

This, on the news that a Tim Hortons franchisee, who also happen to be members of the founding family, was cutting extra paid benefits for employees to make up for the almost 30 per cent increase in minimum wage.

It seems a little cheap considering the wealth of this family.

But what about the average franchisee or small business person trying to make ends meet?

Whether you agree with this approach or not, can we be surprised it’s happening when you raise something so much, in such a short period of time?

Kathleen Wynne was told by many experts the speed of this increase would have consequences, even though she promised there would be none.

Now that those predicted consequences are coming home to roost, first week in, she said she is “disappointed.”

Why, because she failed to accept that it would happen?

Just like the electricity file, what started out as a great idea has been tarnished by a lack of cost analyses and due diligence.

Too much, too fast and no business plan to pay for it all, sound familiar?

And why now, her party has been in power for almost 15 years, why not sooner?

There must be an election coming.

Simply put, Kathleen Wynne’s blind activism gets in the way of common sense, yet again.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.