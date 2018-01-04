5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
1 – Light Displays and Festivals (last chance)
-Capilano Bridge until Jan 28
-Vandusen Light Festival until Jan 7th
– Lights at Lafarge until Jan 21st
2 – Family Days at Beaty Museum
Sunday Jan 7 10:30am – 1pm
Beaty Biodiversity Museum
http://beatumuseum.ubc.ca
3 – Snowboarding or Skiiing
Various resorts across BC
4 – Indoor adventures for kids in Kamloops
Fun and Games:
https://fun-and-games.ca/
OR
The Fun Factor Family Fun Centre
http://www.thefunfactor.ca/
5 – Talking Trees at Stanley Park
Recurring Daily at 10am, 12pm or 2pm
Meet at Stanley Park Loop Bay 2
http://www.tourismvancouver.com
AND If you’d rather sit back at Stanley Park
Bright Nights is on until this Saturday Jan 6th
http://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/bright-nights-train.aspx
