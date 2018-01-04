5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

1 – Light Displays and Festivals (last chance)

-Capilano Bridge until Jan 28

-Vandusen Light Festival until Jan 7th

– Lights at Lafarge until Jan 21st

2 – Family Days at Beaty Museum

Sunday Jan 7 10:30am – 1pm

Beaty Biodiversity Museum

http://beatumuseum.ubc.ca

3 – Snowboarding or Skiiing





On going!Various resorts across BC

4 – Indoor adventures for kids in Kamloops

Fun and Games:

https://fun-and-games.ca/

OR

The Fun Factor Family Fun Centre

http://www.thefunfactor.ca/

5 – Talking Trees at Stanley Park

Recurring Daily at 10am, 12pm or 2pm

Meet at Stanley Park Loop Bay 2

http://www.tourismvancouver.com

AND If you’d rather sit back at Stanley Park

Bright Nights is on until this Saturday Jan 6th

http://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/bright-nights-train.aspx