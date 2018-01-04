Meningococcal vaccination plateaus

It appears the uptake of meningococcal vaccinations for older Okanagan teens has plateaued over the holidays.

As of Dec. 22, almost 60 per cent of 15 to 19 year olds in the Okanagan had received the vaccine.

Over a week later, on Jan. 1, that number had inched up to 60.5 per cent of the target population — though that number will likely rise this week with more clinics scheduled.

An outbreak was declared in December and lead to widespread vaccinations for 15 to 19 year olds, as well as students in Grades 9 to 12 across the Okanagan.

The health authority hoped all Okanagan teens in the target age group would get vaccinated.

“Realistically, in other types of situations like this where a large immunization has been rolling out for this age group, we see between 65 and 85 per cent uptakes. So we are really hopeful that we are going to get at that or above that,” medical health officer Dr. Karin Goodison said in December.

Last week the health authority announced a 12th case of meningococcal disease had been confirmed within the health region. Interior Health said that case was not in the Okanagan.

“One individual who had meningococcal disease has died, but the cause of death is not clear, as there may have been other contributing factors,” the health authority said in a late December statement.

More details on upcoming clinics can be found on the Interior Health Authority website.