Marshalls opening Saskatoon store

Marshalls is opening a store in Saskatoon.

The store, which is now under construction, will be part of the new Meadows Market shopping centre in the Rosewood neighbourhood.

“We are very excited to partner with Marshalls to bring their first store to Saskatoon,” Paul Buitenhuis, vice-president of development at Arbutus Properties, said in a press release.

“We are looking forward to announcing more tenants in January who will be joining Meadows Market.”

The second stage of Meadows Market will have over 162,000 square feet of commercial space and include large and mid-sized retail stores, boutiques and restaurants.

The first stage was completed in November 2016 with the opening of the city’s second Costco.

Marshalls is expected to open this fall.