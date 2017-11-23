Consumer
November 23, 2017 10:08 am
Updated: November 23, 2017 10:10 am

Sears Canada investigated for alleged price mark-ups ahead of liquidation sales

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that prices on some merchandise was marked up ahead of the liquidation sales at Sears Canada that began last month, the court-appointed monitor overseeing the retailer says.

The monitor says the regulator sent letters on Nov. 8 to the liquidators inquiring about the allegations that certain merchandise was marked up.

Sears began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer.

After the sales began, several customers posted pictures to social media suggesting prices had been raised.

The joint-venture group running the liquidation includes Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.

