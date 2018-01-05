Bob Layton Editorial: Time for you to be heard

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

Doug is disgusted that Jason Orr did not get immediate help from the city after that rusted out power pole damaged Jason and his car. Doug rides the bus and sees the rusty poles along 97 St. and wonders why the city is not maintaining them and when the next one will fall down.

Wayne says it sure looks like the city’s fault. Jamie says the optics on this are very bad for city council.

Lucy agrees, saying they could at least pay his deductible, if not the rental and other out of pocket expenses.

On another topic, Ken finds it odd how car makers have discontinued ashtrays but have no technology to block cell phone use while the car is in gear.

After my Bible was taken, I asked what was the strangest thing you have ever had stolen.

For D, it was the antennae off his truck.

For Caesar, it was a pounded down bike frame to be used as a metal filler for a new concrete driveway – someone took it before the cement truck arrived.

And for G – it was a bag of laundry in his truck.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.