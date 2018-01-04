10 puppies rescued from under abandoned Detroit house

Ten puppies that were living under an abandoned Detroit house are now settled into permanent homes after workers with the Michigan Humane Society rescued them from the bitter cold.

Video released by the organization shows the puppies huddled together under a porch as rescuers attempt to reach them just a week before Christmas.

READ MORE: 103 puppies inside delivery truck saved following highway rollover

“What looks like had happened was that the mom had dug a nest underneath the porch, to make it safe and warm and dry,” said communications manager Anna Chrisman.

A local resident first noticed the litter but realized he couldn’t reach them due to the condition of the abandoned home.

When rescuers arrived on the scene, two puppies were found wandering inside the home and eight more were in the “nest.” But before they could recover all of the dogs, the rescuers had to work for hours digging out the concrete and debris that was blocking their way.

READ MORE: Dog in England rescued after being stuck in frozen river for an hour

Using shovels, their bare hands and snares to reach the frightened and shivering dogs, rescuers were able to locate all 10 as well as their mother and bring them to a shelter to receive treatment.

Chrisman said that by the end of December, all of the puppies had been adopted. Their mother has remained with the organization as they work on her socialization skills.