RCMP truck rammed while transporting prisoner west of Edmonton

A woman is facing several charges after an RCMP vehicle was rammed on New Year’s Day while taking a prisoner from a community in Parkland County to the police station, Mounties said.

On Jan. 1 at around 2:45 a.m., a Mountie in an RCMP truck was driving a prisoner from Paul First Nation near Wabamun Lake to the Stony Plain RCMP Detachment, about 30 kilometres away.

They only made it a few kilometres from the community when, according to police, a vehicle deliberately rammed the RCMP truck from the rear on Range Road 35 near Highway 16.

The suspect tried several times to ram the truck again, police said, which caused the Mountie to “take evasive driving action.”

Other RCMP members responded to help find the suspect vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen. There was a pursuit, which ended with the vehicle being stopped and the woman inside it being arrested without incident.

Police said no one was injured. RCMP said the woman and the prisoner in the police vehicle were associated but did not elaborate on their relationship.

Renee House, 28, faces nine charges, including assault police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, and failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

House remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

Paul Band is located about 55 kilometres west of Edmonton in Parkland County.