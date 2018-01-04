Crime
January 4, 2018 11:17 am

RCMP truck rammed while transporting prisoner west of Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File/ Global News
A A

A woman is facing several charges after an RCMP vehicle was rammed on New Year’s Day while taking a prisoner from a community in Parkland County to the police station, Mounties said.

On Jan. 1 at around 2:45 a.m., a Mountie in an RCMP truck was driving a prisoner from Paul First Nation near Wabamun Lake to the Stony Plain RCMP Detachment, about 30 kilometres away.

They only made it a few kilometres from the community when, according to police, a vehicle deliberately rammed the RCMP truck from the rear on Range Road 35 near Highway 16.

Story continues below

The suspect tried several times to ram the truck again, police said, which caused the Mountie to “take evasive driving action.”

Other RCMP members responded to help find the suspect vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen. There was a pursuit, which ended with the vehicle being stopped and the woman inside it being arrested without incident.

Police said no one was injured. RCMP said the woman and the prisoner in the police vehicle were associated but did not elaborate on their relationship.

Renee House, 28, faces nine charges, including assault police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, and failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

House remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

Paul Band is located about 55 kilometres west of Edmonton in Parkland County.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Highway 16
Parkland County
Paul Band
Paul Band First Nation
Paul First Nation
Paul First Nation crime
RCMP
RCMP vehicle rammed
Stony Plain
Stony Plain RCMP
Wabamun
Wabamun Lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News