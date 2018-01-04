1 person rushed to hospital after possible shooting in Cloverdale

One person has been taken to hospital after a possible shooting in Cloverdale.

At least one bullet hole and some blood could be seen on the driver’s side door of a white car parked at 64 Avenue and 176 Street.

Sources tell Global News they heard a gun shot and at least one person was rushed to hospital.

It is not known if that person is a man or a woman.

This is a developing story and we will add more information when details are confirmed.