1 person rushed to hospital after possible shooting in Cloverdale
One person has been taken to hospital after a possible shooting in Cloverdale.
At least one bullet hole and some blood could be seen on the driver’s side door of a white car parked at 64 Avenue and 176 Street.
Sources tell Global News they heard a gun shot and at least one person was rushed to hospital.
It is not known if that person is a man or a woman.
This is a developing story and we will add more information when details are confirmed.
