January 4, 2018 10:09 am

Thursday morning crash in southeast Winnipeg sends one to hospital

The incident took place at Lakewood Boulevard between Fermor Avenue and Vermillion Road.

A Thursday morning collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian has sent one person to hospital.

Police said southbound traffic on Lakewood will be closed until further notice.

We’ll continue to update you as more information is provided.

