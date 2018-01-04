Thursday morning crash in southeast Winnipeg sends one to hospital

A Thursday morning collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian has sent one person to hospital.

The incident took place at Lakewood Boulevard between Fermor Avenue and Vermillion Road.

Police said southbound traffic on Lakewood will be closed until further notice.

We’ll continue to update you as more information is provided.

TRAFFIC ALERT: LAKEWOOD SB Fermor to Vermillion CLOSED. Use the free Waze for automatic rerouting and realtime travel information #Traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/KwztkP9ftt — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) January 4, 2018