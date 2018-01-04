Crime
January 4, 2018 8:31 am
Updated: January 4, 2018 8:32 am

3 people in life-threatening condition after head-on crash near Orangeville

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP cruiser

OPP
Provincial police say three people are fighting for their lives in hospital after a head-on collision in Mono, Ont., near Orangeville early Thursday morning.

OPP say they were called to the scene of the crash at about 5:45 a.m.

They say that an early investigation suggests two vehicles collided head on.

Police say three people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Highway 10 was closed for several hours for the investigation.

