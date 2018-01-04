Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO – A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was 3 kilometres from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 13 kilometres.
No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.
The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 64 kilometres south in San Jose.
