Small fire prompts big emergency response in Kelowna

A small fire in a detached garage located in Kelowna’s Manhattan Point neighbourhood saw both fire crews and numerous RCMP attend Wednesday evening.

Police say they were taking no chances following the big residential fire on Cameron Avenue Wednesday morning that saw two condos destroyed.

The Kelowna Fire Department said a wood burning stove that may not be up to code could have sparked the flames at the Flintoff Avenue garage.

Firefighters worked on opening up the wall of the structure to vent smoke and ensure the fire hadn’t moved into the wall.

No one was injured.

The garage is not being used as a residence, according to RCMP at the scene.

The RCMP members who attended at Flintoff Avenue had all been at the Cameron Avenue blaze overnight and wanted to ensure enough resources were on hand in case evacuations were again necessary, which was not the case.