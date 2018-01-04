Trending
Meteor lights up Winnipeg sky

Austin Siragusa

Winnipeggers took to social media Wednesday evening after seeing a bright flash in the night sky.

Social media was abuzz Wednesday night after a strange flash was seen in the sky.

Around 9:30 p.m., posts began showing up on various social media feeds about a green light in the sky followed by a red streak, leaving many people wondering what had just happened.

NASA sent out a tweet on Wednesday saying the Quadrantid meteor shower was slated to peak that evening.

