Meteor lights up Winnipeg sky

Social media was abuzz Wednesday night after a strange flash was seen in the sky.

Around 9:30 p.m., posts began showing up on various social media feeds about a green light in the sky followed by a red streak, leaving many people wondering what had just happened.

sign me up for the x files, i just saw a glowing green light flash across the sky — Alyssa (@mae_auch) January 4, 2018

Just saw a huge green fireball in the sky and it looked like it hit close 😳 #meteor — A-Aron (@AaronWall42) January 4, 2018

There was just a VERY bright meteor/fireball in the north sky of Minneapolis! Bright, intense green color streaking across the sky! — Peter Jerde (@pedropants) January 4, 2018

Did anyone else see a big green flash of light and then something fall out of the sky? 🤔 no idea what the heck I just saw — Laura (@LauraKristineB) January 4, 2018

NASA sent out a tweet on Wednesday saying the Quadrantid meteor shower was slated to peak that evening.