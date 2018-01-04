Scott Thompson: Who is the real Joshua Boyle?

There are more questions than answers when it comes to the life and times of Joshua Boyle.

He is the alleged hostage who was recently rescued (along with his wife and kids) from terrorists in Pakistan back in October.

Something has not seemed right since we first heard of this case.

Why would anyone take their obviously very pregnant wife backpacking through dangerous Afghanistan in the first place?

Why would you want to breed and raise children while being held hostage in a horrific environment?

What attracted Boyle to marry the sister of Omar Khadr (before his current wife), the man with terrorist ties who was imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay for killing a U.S. serviceman?

There are even more questions surrounding why Ottawa police have just laid 15 charges against Boyle including sexual assault, unlawful confinement, uttering a death threat, misleading police and forcing an individual to ingest a noxious substance.

Due to a publication ban, we have no idea who the victims were, only that this happened days after he arrived in Canada and continued up until his arrest before the new year.

The bigger question is, why was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posing for pictures before the holiday with Joshua Boyle and his family when there was an investigation going on?

Or was the PM even aware of his history or that charges were being filed against Boyle?

It appears even Prime Minister Trudeau is as uninformed or unaware of the real Joshua Boyle, as the rest of Canada.

And that is frightening.

Scott Thompson is host of The Scott Thompson Show on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.