Man faces 19 charges after Christmastime collisions involving stolen vehicles in Sherwood Park

Charges have been laid against a 26-year-old man in connection with a string of collisions east of Edmonton that saw a woman suffer serious injuries just before Christmas.

Faisal Hussain Arain, of no fixed address, has been charged with 19 offences including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Just before midnight on Dec. 23, RCMP were called to a hit-and-run crash on Baseline Road at Brower Drive. At the time, police said a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV collided with a car in the intersection. A 21-year-old woman from Sherwood Park was injured in the crash and rushed to hospital in Edmonton.

After that crash, police allege Arain left the SUV and stole a Honda Accord from someone who had stopped to help at the Baseline Road collision scene. Police allege Arain soon crashed the Accord as well and fled on foot before breaking into a nearby home where he allegedly took keys to a Ford Explorer SUV. Police allege Arain crashed that vehicle into a fence and ran away again. Early in the morning of Dec. 24, police said Arain was found and arrested.

Arain has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Jan. 31.

Police said the woman who was injured in the initial crash remains in hospital.

-With files from Karen Bartko