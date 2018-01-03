Trending
$1.3 million bottle of vodka stolen from Copenhagen bar

By Staff The Associated Press

A general view of the Cafe 33 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka that is claimed to be the world’s most expensive at $1.3 million.

Police investigator Knud Hvass says it is too early to say whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key.

Nothing else was stolen.

Hvass said Wednesday police were notified of the theft on Tuesday.

Denmark’s TV2 says the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.

An undated photograph of the bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka which was stolen from Cafe 33 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

EPA/brian ingberg

Bar owner Brian Ingberg whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.

Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

