Woman, 3 teens wanted in Calgary human trafficking investigation arrested

The three teenagers and one woman wanted in relation to a human trafficking investigation in Calgary have been arrested, according to police.

Arrest warrants for the three teens and 29-year-old Jessica Nyome Louise Vinje were issued after an investigation into claims a young woman had been forcibly confined in an apartment for five days and made to perform sexual acts with more than 10 men.

READ MORE: Calgary woman, 3 teens wanted on human trafficking charges

Soon after her arrest, public tips led investigators to believe Vinje may have been in Edmonton.

She and the three teens arrested on Friday in Calgary.

Vinje is charged with human trafficking, material benefit from human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, voyeurism and assault. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 12.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with human trafficking, material benefit from human trafficking, sexual harassment, unlawful confinement, voyeurism, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

A 17-year-old girl is facing charges of human trafficking, material benefit from human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and voyeurism.

READ MORE: ‘I will never be just a girl again’: victim of human trafficking in Calgary

A 17-year-old boy is charged with human trafficking, material benefit from human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and voyeurism.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.