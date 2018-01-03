Winnipeggers threatened by armed man Downtown
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after threatening several people with a hand gun Tuesday night.
Police said a man was leaving his apartment on Cumberland Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Jan 2. when he saw a man pointing a gun at another man. The first man shouted at the person with the gun, at which time the suspect approached him, pointed the gun at his head and threatened him.
The suspect then fled and approached three people in a car at a nearby parkade. He pointed the gun at them, then took off.
RELATED: Man arrested after gun call in downtown Winnipeg
Police arrived as the suspect was leaving the parkade, where he also threatened to kill the officers. They disarmed the man and seized the handgun as well as a 2-foot machete that had been hidden in his jacket.
Kyle Joseph Houle, 33, was arrested and charged with 9 offences, including uttering threats and possession of a concealed weapon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.