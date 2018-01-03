Saskatoon weather outlook: warm up won’t last long

Soak up the warm air because arctic air will return soon.

Warm & Dry December 2017

Despite the frigid finish to the year with daytime highs -20 or colder and wind chills of -30 to -40 for the final seven days of the month, December 2017 ended up being slightly warmer than normal in Saskatoon.

Daytime highs averaged out just over a degree and a half warmer than normal with morning lows 1.2 degrees warmer than seasonal.

We did record Saskatoon’s coldest day of 2017 during the month, on Dec. 30 when the mercury plummeted to -36.5 degrees.

It was also a much drier than normal December, with just over half of the city’s normal precipitation recorded at the airport during the period.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

-19 wind chills is where Saskatoon started the day as temperatures dipped back into the minus teens under mostly cloudy skies.

Some sunshine spilled into the region during the morning, which helped warm us up into minus single digits before noon.

Saskatoon, Lucky Lake & Lloydminster have cracked back into minus single digits, but other areas aren't quite so lucky https://t.co/bs7QCIra7E #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/v4I5Cf5gyG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 3, 2018

The sun is out & it feels like -15 over this noon hour in Saskatoon! https://t.co/bs7QCIra7E #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/PfnREM7aIY — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 3, 2018

Clouds will continue to swing in and out through the remainder of the day with the mercury popping up a few degrees further for an afternoon high.

Wednesday Night

Clouds are expected to roll back in during the evening with a good chance of flurries overnight as we cool back into the minus teens.

Thursday

-20 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill in the morning with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries to start the day.

That chance of snow diminishes during the day, but returns in the evening, with a daytime high once again spiking into minus single digits as a stationary frontal boundary draped over the area slides slightly further east.

Friday

We could catch a bit more sunshine to round off the week with winds picking up a bit as the frontal boundary edges closer to our area.

Temperature-wise we should once again top out in minus single digits with areas just northeast of the city stuck in minus double digits all day as they sit on the cool side of the front.

Weekend Outlook

A system swinging through this weekend will bring in a good chance of snow late Saturday into Sunday with daytime highs staying in minus single digits before arctic air dives back in next week.

Jason Whiting took this Jan. 3 Your Saskatchewan photo in Lloydminster:

