January 3, 2018 12:53 pm

‘One-of-a-kind’ guitar stolen from Sherwood Park lounge

Strathcona County RCMP are looking for this unique guitar after it was stolen from a Sherwood Park lounge.

Police east of Edmonton are looking for a unique guitar after it was stolen from a local lounge.

On Dec. 13 a musician finished a performance at Polo’s Social Lounge in Sherwood Park and put a Winston and Fidel Cigar Box Guitar back in its case. When the musician was packing to leave at around 9:30 p.m., the guitar was gone.

The guitar was in a soft case and is described by police to be “one-of-a-kind.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP at (780) 467-7741, or a local police detachment. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Polo’s Social Lounge is on Emerald Drive in Sherwood Park.

