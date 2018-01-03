Man dies after rollover near Anthony Henday Drive in December

A 74-year-old man who rolled his SUV near Anthony Henday Drive last month has died in hospital.

Police said the man died on Dec. 27 after “medical complications.”

At around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, police were called to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 109 Avenue.

Police said a 2016 white Nissan Rogue was heading south on the Henday when it turned west onto 109 Avenue, continued through a dead end and ran into a large mound of dirt. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop on its passenger side.

The 74-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening at the time, police said.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors, according to police.

The man’s death is Edmonton’s 30th traffic fatality of 2017.