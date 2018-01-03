Heavy police presence at Burnaby apartment near Metrotown SkyTrain

Police have been at an apartment near the Metrotown SkyTrain station in Burnaby since about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

They are not releasing too many details at this time about the investigation but have put up crime scene tape around an apartment building on Telford Avenue near Beresford Street.

Investigators have been looking at the lobby of the building and at a ground floor suite.

A man who lives across the street said police showed up after he heard a woman yelling that a man was dead.

“I expected it,” said neighbour Orval Bye. “I’m surprised it didn’t happen before. The way they carry on over there and the way they argue. One guy who mainly rents that [place], he’s kind of like their ringleader and he tells everybody what to do.”

“He came over here one time about a year ago to tell me that I was always staring over there and I was out here having a cigarette. Don’t open your drapes and I won’t look. And he kept going on and I said ‘oh go away’.”

There are reports the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been on scene but at this time there is no confirmation anyone has died.