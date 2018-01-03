Wednesday morning fire forces residents to evacuate apartment building
An early morning fire in the Wolseley area forced more than 15 people to leave their apartments.
Crews were called to the 200 block of Chestnut just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire officials say the flames started at the back of the building and moved inside the apartment through a window.
No injuries were reported and the building remains in stable condition.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
