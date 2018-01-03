Fire
January 3, 2018 6:38 am

Wednesday morning fire forces residents to evacuate apartment building

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Crews were called to the 200 block of Chestnut just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kevin Hirschfield / Global News
A A

An early morning fire in the Wolseley area forced more than 15 people to leave their apartments.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Chestnut just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say the flames started at the back of the building and moved inside the apartment through a window.

No injuries were reported and the building remains in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chestnut
Fire
Wednesday
winnipeg
Wolseley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News