January 2, 2018 7:14 pm

Satnam Lehal missing: Vancouver police seek 75-year-old last seen on New Year’s Day

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Satnam Lehal was last seen near Fraser Street and East 56th Avenue in Vancouver.

Police handout
Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior.

Seventy-five-year-old Satnam Lehal was last seen on New Year’s Day at about 11 a.m., walking near Fraser Street and East 56th Avenue.

Police described Lehal as a South Asian man, 5’3″ tall, with a slender build and a short, white beard.

He was last seen wearing a turban, blue pants and a green, red and yellow shirt.

Police said Lehal appears older than he does in his photo, and that he walks with a cane.

He is known to travel around the city by walking and transit, and is also frequently present at the Ross Street Temple.

Anyone who sees Lehal is asked to call 911 and stay with him until help arrives.

Global News