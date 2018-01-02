Donald Trump issues financial threat to Palestine on Twitter

Donald Trump threatened to pull U.S. aid to Palestine because of a lack of “appreciation or respect” in a tweet on Tuesday.

The U.S. President said that “we have taken Jerusalem off the negotiating table but “with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?”

…peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump’s tweets are a sign the Middle East peace process has stalled. The threat of pulling the more than $300 million off the table may be an attempt to get the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.

READ MORE: New Israel law would make it harder to divide Jerusalem

In a move that angered both allies and foes alike, Trump declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital in December. The move broke with decades of U.S. policy and an international consensus that the city’s status should be decided in peace negotiations.

Palestine also said it would be willing to negotiate with Israel but wanted the U.S. excluded from any talks as it would be impartial.

READ MORE: Pakistan leaders fire back after Donald Trump’s ‘lies and deceit’ tweet

This is not the first time Trump has used U.S. purse-strings to threaten foreign countries.

WATCH: Reporter asks Nikki Haley if U.S. on ‘right side of history’ over Jerusalem vote

After Trump’s decision, the UN Security Council voted 14-1 in favour of a resolution (delete: to) that would have required Trump to rescind his declaration. The U.S., unsurprisingly, was the lone “no” vote which vetoed the resolution.

A day later, a similar vote was put to the general assembly, and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Trump both threatened repercussions.

Haley warned countries that the U.S. would be “taking names” if anyone criticized the U.S

At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

Trump took things a step further, saying that Americans tired of being taken advantage of.

“For all these nations, they take our money and then vote against us. They take hundreds of millions of dollars, even billions of dollars and then they vote against us,” Trump told reporters. “We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us.”

“We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” he said, alluding to U.S. aid.