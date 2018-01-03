Scott Thompson: Sex is not a crime, abuse is

It is interesting how we perceive sex depending on the situation and who may be profiting from it.

Another story has surfaced of a desperate young woman who is going to auction off her virginity at an infamous brothel in Nevada where prostitution is legal.

It’s a story of an adopted girl raised in an extremely religious environment who now wants to monetize what she has preserved for her 23 years, rather than give it away.

Kind of like a dowry except she gets the money without the commitments that have let her down in the past.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of views on both sides of this bed as to whether she is making the right choice.

I find the discussion interesting considering all the news of late surrounding sexual exploits in Hollywood, politics and society in general.

Is this woman selling her virginity to the highest bidder any different than an actor who agrees to sex for a movie role?

No matter how disgusting you may think this behaviour is, some are willing to do it for a price. Not all are victims in their eyes.

The only difference in what is happening in Nevada compared to Hollywood is, it’s transparent instead of a deep dark secret, ensuring it’s voluntary.

There is a reason it is the oldest profession in the world and will continue to be, for either gender.

It’s not the act that is a crime, it’s the abuse.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.