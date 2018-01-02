World
January 2, 2018 5:23 pm

At least 25 killed after bus goes off cliff in Peru

By Staff The Associated Press

LIMA, Peru – A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died when a bus fell off a cliff after being hit by a tractor-trailer rig.

Col. Dino Escudero tells RPP radio the collision sent the bus careening onto a beach 80 metres (262 feet) below on Tuesday.

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north of capital city, Lima.

Escudero says he fears the death toll will rise. There were more than 50 people on the bus at the time of the crash.

