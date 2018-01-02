After a major trade, the Kingston Frontenac’s are certainly one of the teams to beat in the OHL’s Eastern Conference

As the second half of the Ontario Hockey League season gets underway, the Kingston Frontenac’s put the finishing touches on a block-buster trade.

The Black and Gold acquired defenceman Sean Day and forward Gabe Vilardi from the Memorial Cup champion Windsor Spitfires.

It came at a price. The Frontenac’s sent rookie forward Cody Morgan to the Spitfires along with a slew of draft choices including four-second round picks.

I’m obviously excited said Day. “It’s never easy to get traded but it’s a good feeling to know that your wanted and I’m coming to a top contender in the Eastern Conference. I won the Memorial Cup last year and look forward to accomplishing that feat once again in Kingston.”

As for Vilardi, the 18-year old Kingston native looks forward to coming home. “I can’t wait to be with family again and enjoy some home cooking” says the first round draft pick of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

Because of back spasm’s Vilardi has not played since winning the Memorial Cup last May but doctors have given him a clean bill of health and he’ll be in the Frontenac’s line-up on Friday night.