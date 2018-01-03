Manitobans urged to stay fire-smart while staying warm this winter

Winnipeg fire crews are reminding citizens to make smart, safe choices while working to weather winter conditions.

The winter season brings with it a number of fire hazards, but fires are preventable. Follow these tips to keep your home and family safe:

Portable Heaters

use only electric heaters showing the safety seal of a nationally recognized certification agency (CSA or Underwriters Laboratories of Canada)

don’t overload a circuit with “octopus outlets”. Have additional outlets installed by a licensed electrician

don’t use space heaters near anything that can burn (curtains, furniture, clothing, etc.); allow 3 feet of clearance

use the right heater for the right space (ie. use only indoor-designated heaters indoors); follow manufacturer instructions

don’t leave portable heaters unattended

Plugging in vehicles

inspect your block heater cord for damage

use a protective cover on the plug end to prevent corrosion and dirt buildup

use the proper gauge extension cord for block heaters

do not plug in your vehicle if you park in an attached garage

Garage Safety

any garage heating appliances should be in good working condition. If a heater repeatedly blows a fuse or trips a circuit breaker, stop using it and have it inspected by a licensed electrician

hard-wire permanent garage heaters – never use an extension cord

keep household chemicals away from any heat source

keep garbage outside of the garage, away from any heat source

Frozen Pipes

keep your plumbing from freezing by properly insulating: go to the City of Winnipeg Water and Waste Department web page for tips

if your internal pipes do freeze, do not use a propane heater or open flame device (ex: blow torch, candle, butane lighter), or electric appliances (space heaters, heat guns, hair dryers) to thaw the pipes

Go to the City of Winnipeg web page to find out what to do about frozen pipes and how to prevent them.

Carbon Monoxide

install carbon monoxide alarms on all levels of your home and test the alarms regularly

never idle vehicles in an attached garage, not even with the garage door is open

have your fuel-burning appliances (furnaces, fireplaces, gas dryers) cleaned and checked annually

clear snow from all fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents and chimneys

do not use gas-powered generators, charcoal or propane barbecue/grills, or kerosene stoves indoors, or in closed space

For more information on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, visit Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service – Carbon Monoxide Safety.

Winter Safety for Smokers

if you do smoke, do it outside, or in your garage

do not put cigarettes out in empty planters or pots – planting materials can cause a cigarette to smolder for hours and ingnite

soak cigarette butts and ashes in water before throwing them away and use a sturdy ashtray

dispose of butts and embers properly – never toss hot cigarette butts or ashes in the trash or in the yard

For more information on fire and injury prevention, visit Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.