Rate hike reprieve: despite Winnipeg bus fare increase, some riders paid 2017 rates Tuesday

A number of Winnipeg commuters had a unexpected surprise on their bus ride Tuesday morning. Some city buses were still accepting 2017 rates.

Regular adult fares rose to $2.95 effective Jan. 1. The reduced rate for students and seniors is now $2.45.

The City of Winnipeg confirmed that 15 buses hit the streets Jan. 2 without having their fare boxes updated to reflect the 2018 increase.

“We are working quickly to update these 15 fare boxes and anticipate fixing the problem within the next few hours,” Manager of Communications Alissa Clark said.

Clark said the affected vehicles represented a small percentage of the City’s total fleet, which includes 503 buses.