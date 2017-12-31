Transit increases to take effect Jan.1 in Winnipeg
Starting in the new year, Winnipeg residents will be paying more for Transit and Handi-Transit across the city.
The new fares will rise 25 cents and climb to $2.95 per person with senior fares costing $2.95.
2017 bus tickets (plus the additional cost of the new fare) will be accepted until March 31, 2018.
2018 full fare option prices include:
- 24-hour pass $9.65
- 3-day pass $19.50
- 5-day pass $23.40
- 7-day pass $26.00
- 14-day pass $48.10
- 21-day pass $71.50
- 28-day pass $92.30
- Monthly pass $100.10
For more information on fares and ticket sales locations, visit Winnipeg Transit’s website.
