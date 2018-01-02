Teen kills himself playing Russian roulette at New Year’s gathering

Authorities in Sherwood, Ore., are investigating the death of a teenage boy who allegedly shot himself during a game of Russian roulette.

Police initially thought the death was a suicide until witnesses said the teen was playing Russian roulette before getting shot in the head.

The teenager brought a .357 revolver with him to a social gathering at a mobile home in Carriage Park Estates, according to KOIN 6 News.

Witnesses said that at the gathering he started playing Russian roulette by himself.

“It appears that he brought a handgun with him and, from witnesses’ accounts, that he was playing a game known as Russian roulette,” Police told KOIN 6 News. “We believe that he showed up and initiated this all on his own.”

Russian roulette is when one or more people take turns holding a revolver to their head loaded with a single bullet inside placed randomly in one of the chambers, then pulling the trigger.

Sherwood police said that the teen’s first attempt ended with a “click” but soon after he tried again, fatally shooting himself in the head.

Police are still investigating how the teenager was able to obtain the revolver and whether he had any previous attempted suicidal incidents.